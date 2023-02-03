Zelensky: We to achieve European goals of our state

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine will achieve its European goals, in particular, there are already specific agreements following the results of the Ukraine-EU summit.

"Today, another summit of Ukraine and the EU took place. It was held in Kyiv, in our capital. We have quite specific agreements with our partners on how Ukraine will become even closer to the European Union. We have preserved Ukrainian freedom. We are defending the values ​​of Ukraine. And we will achieve the goals of our state, the European goals of our state," Zelensky said in an evening video address.

He said: "Today we felt very confident in this - during the summit, because we already spoke as members of the European community."

"And we are working to fix it de jure," the president said.

According to Zelensky, there is an understanding that it will be possible to start negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union this year, and also that this year, partners, as in the past, will invariably strengthen defense support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia, in particular, sanctions.

Today, as the president noted, the EU has officially supported the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which is recorded in the final statement of the summit.

"We agreed on specific EU assistance to protect it. This is a significant diplomatic achievement. And we are doing everything to make Russia's aggression suicidal for her," he said.