Economy

16:49 25.11.2019

Ukrzaliznytsia prevents corruption worth UAH 600 mln in 2018 and nine months of 2019 – Kravtsov

2 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia prevents corruption worth UAH 600 mln in 2018 and nine months of 2019 – Kravtsov

 The department for economic and information security of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Kyiv) in 2018 and for the first nine months of 2019 revealed and prevented corruption offenses worth more than UAH 600 million, the press service of the company has reported, with reference to head of the company Yevhen Kravtsov.

"Today corruption is, of course, a big problem, but statistics show that we have taken a big step forward in overcoming it, the situation is much better than in the previous years," Kravtsov said.

According to him, for 2018 and the nine months of 2019 the employees of the department took part in 1,609 inspections. Materials of 243 inspections were sent to law enforcement officers, criminal proceedings were opened for 147 of them.

In the framework of opened criminal proceedings, 37 persons were given notifications of suspicion, 15 people were convicted. In addition, 17 employees were brought to administrative responsibility for corruption offenses: declaration, conflict of interest.

Altogether, according to the results of inspections, 1,552 violators were brought to responsibility, in particular, they received severe reprimands, were dismissed from their jobs, transferred to another position, etc.

"The company is undergoing a process of fundamental changes in the anti-corruption policy and the procurement system, the organization of freight transportation, and other types of activities that are risky from the point of view of corruption. The main goal is the eradication and zero tolerance for any corruption manifestations," the head of Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #kravtsov #corruption
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:45 22.11.2019
Ukrainian PM says no corruption at all on top level

Ukrainian PM says no corruption at all on top level

13:11 21.11.2019
Infrastructure ministry interested in cooperation with Hyundai in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock

Infrastructure ministry interested in cooperation with Hyundai in upgrade of Ukrzaliznytsia's rolling stock

14:13 15.11.2019
Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

10:02 13.11.2019
NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

10:45 12.11.2019
Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

17:52 11.11.2019
SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

15:58 08.11.2019
Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

09:56 06.11.2019
Zelensky instructs to eradicate corruption in architecture and construction, urban planning by end of 2019

Zelensky instructs to eradicate corruption in architecture and construction, urban planning by end of 2019

14:59 29.10.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

Ukrzaliznytsia, EBRD, Infrastructure Ministry agree to start preparing company for IPO

15:09 03.10.2019
NABU, SAPO serve notice of suspicion to ex-MP Ischenko charged with causing UAH 20 mln loss to Ukrzaliznytsia's branch

NABU, SAPO serve notice of suspicion to ex-MP Ischenko charged with causing UAH 20 mln loss to Ukrzaliznytsia's branch

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine sends documents to Energy Community for certification of new GTS operator

Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

Mylovanov sacks half of previous leadership of Economic Development and Trade Ministry

Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

LATEST

Ukraine sends documents to Energy Community for certification of new GTS operator

Economy Ministry mulling raising electricity tariffs for large individual consumers to level of industrial consumers

Mylovanov sacks half of previous leadership of Economic Development and Trade Ministry

Naftogaz ready to accept gas from Gazprom instead of money to pay in Stockholm arbitration – Naftogaz top manager

Naftogaz insists on new gas transit contract in line with European rules in company's response to Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Accounts of State Fiscal Service daily locked by court rulings – customs service head

Bakcell to buy Vodafone Ukraine for $734 mln

Govt plans to propose to buy gas at fixed price by households – minister

IMF mission notes tangible progress in Ukrainian reforms – PM

MTS selling Ukrainian business for $734 mln, to pay 26.5 bln rubles in special dividends

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD