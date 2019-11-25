Ukrzaliznytsia prevents corruption worth UAH 600 mln in 2018 and nine months of 2019 – Kravtsov

The department for economic and information security of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Kyiv) in 2018 and for the first nine months of 2019 revealed and prevented corruption offenses worth more than UAH 600 million, the press service of the company has reported, with reference to head of the company Yevhen Kravtsov.

"Today corruption is, of course, a big problem, but statistics show that we have taken a big step forward in overcoming it, the situation is much better than in the previous years," Kravtsov said.

According to him, for 2018 and the nine months of 2019 the employees of the department took part in 1,609 inspections. Materials of 243 inspections were sent to law enforcement officers, criminal proceedings were opened for 147 of them.

In the framework of opened criminal proceedings, 37 persons were given notifications of suspicion, 15 people were convicted. In addition, 17 employees were brought to administrative responsibility for corruption offenses: declaration, conflict of interest.

Altogether, according to the results of inspections, 1,552 violators were brought to responsibility, in particular, they received severe reprimands, were dismissed from their jobs, transferred to another position, etc.

"The company is undergoing a process of fundamental changes in the anti-corruption policy and the procurement system, the organization of freight transportation, and other types of activities that are risky from the point of view of corruption. The main goal is the eradication and zero tolerance for any corruption manifestations," the head of Ukrzaliznytsia noted.