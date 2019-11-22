Ukrainian PM in London signs two documents for EUR 900 mln loan for Ukrainian roads

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has signed two documents for the total amount of EUR 900 million in relation to the project of co-financing construction of Ukrainian roads by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

"Today we have signed two documents for the total amount of EUR 900 million, which will be used for the reconstruction and construction of roads. It is 340 km in five regions. In three years, the Kyiv-Odesa highway will become the first European-level motorway along its entire length!" the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers said, citing Honcharuk.

He added that the government of Ukraine will continue introducing the necessary anti-corruption and institutional changes into the legislation in order to further strengthen cooperation with the EIB, EBRD and other international partners.

Honcharuk today signed, in particular, the European Roads Ukraine III financial agreement between Ukraine and the EIB for EUR 450 million and the Memorandum of Understanding between the Cabinet and the EBRD on the joint implementation of the Development of the TEN-T network (Trans-European Transport Network) project for another EUR 450 million.

"The documents were signed as part of the EBRD Eastern Partnership (EaP) Investment Summit, which was held in London, U.K. on November 22," the government said.