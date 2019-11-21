Economy

17:34 21.11.2019

Deloitte managing partner in Ukraine Bulakh to become MHP vice president in 2020

1 min read

Andriy Bulakh, who has been the managing partner of Deloitte in Ukraine since 2014, will be appointed vice president for organizational efficiency and personnel management at MHP agricultural holding in January 2020, according to a report from MHP.

According to the report, Ksenia Prozhohina, who has held the post of director of the department of personnel management and communications at MHP since 2013, is moving to a new group of business transformation companies – MHP Digital.

"The future lies with digitalization, new digital solutions and artificial intelligence," the MHP press service said citing board chairman Yuriy Kosiuk.

He noted that now business in the agricultural sector is very modern, and MHP is one of the most innovative holdings in Ukraine, being significantly ahead of many European companies.

Last week, Kosiuk announced the creation of a group of companies for business transformation. According to him, its main task will be the transformation of business in various directions thanks to the involvement of startups and the introduction of digital technologies, and MHP Digital will be one of the first companies to begin such a transformation of the MHP business.

