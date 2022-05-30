MHP Charitable Foundation will allocate UAH 3.5 mln for grants to small businesses in 11 regions of Ukraine

KYIV. May 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – MHP-Community charitable foundation has launched a program to help small businesses in 11 regions of the country, as a result of the competitive selection of business plans, entrepreneurs will be able to receive UAH 50,000-100,000 for the implementation of their startups, representatives of MHP-Community, part of MHP agricultural holding, said during a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

It is specified that this project is being implemented annually, however, in the context of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the foundation plans to focus on grants for internally displaced persons, military personnel and their relatives, as well as people who have lost their homes due to the Russian invasion.

"For the first time, MHP launched this competition in 2016. During this time, 250 business ideas worth over UAH 11 million were supported. In 2021, this project was implemented by MHP-Community in partnership with the United Nations Development Program in the country and with the support of the government of Sweden," director of the foundation Tetiana Volochai said.

According to her, in 2022 the competition is held in 11 regions of the country - Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Lviv, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Chernihiv, Sumy and Volyn regions.

Representatives of the foundation will select the most viable startups twice a month and issue grants to their authors for the implementation of the project.

The implementation of this project will contribute to the development of the Ukrainian economy, replenish the state budget and help the Ukrainian army, form a business asset in small towns and villages, and motivate the growth of entrepreneurship.

MHP is the largest chicken producer in Ukraine. It is also engaged in production of cereals, sunflower oil, meat processing.