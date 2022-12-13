More than 60% of Ukrainians intend to spend part of New Year's budget to help army, war victims – Deloitte

Despite the war, 61% of Ukrainians do not plan to give up New Year's shopping, while more than 60% intend to spend part of the holiday budget to help the army and victims of hostilities, according to a study by Deloitte in Ukraine.

According to it, 54% of respondents in Ukraine and 37% abroad intend to direct charitable funds to the needs of Ukrainian defenders, 16% and 15%, respectively, to medical equipment, 15% and 23% – to help civilians affected by the war.

The New Year's budget of 49% of Ukrainians surveyed in 2022 is UAH 1,000-5,000, Deloitte noted in a press release. The main categories of purchases are food and sweets (81%), goods for children (46%), clothing and shoes (42%), alcohol (32%). At the same time, 63% of respondents do not intend to purchase goods from manufacturers and retailers that belong to the Russian market.

According to the study, the main place for shopping this year will be large supermarkets or grocery stores (60%) and shopping centers (55%). Only 48% of respondents plan to make New Year's purchases in online stores.

"The war significantly affects the consumer sentiment of Ukrainians. Our research has shown that, for example, online purchases developed in the world are not being confirmed in Ukraine right now," Oleksandr Yampolsky, Director, Head of the Deloitte retail and wholesale distribution industry group in Ukraine, commented on the results of the study.

The company also drew up a portrait of a typical buyer in the current New Year and Christmas period: a woman, 28-42 years old; living in Kyiv, Kyiv region, in the central or western regions of Ukraine; working in a commercial or budgetary organization.

The study was conducted by an online survey method based on a sample corresponding to the socio-demographic portrait of the population of Ukraine. More than 1,000 respondents from all regions of Ukraine (except temporarily occupied territories), as well as Ukrainians temporarily living abroad, took part in the survey.