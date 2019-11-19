Economy

12:47 19.11.2019

Honcharuk calls on investors to contact Business Protection Commission in case of problems with state agencies

Honcharuk calls on investors to contact Business Protection Commission in case of problems with state agencies

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has called on foreign investors to contact the Business Protection Commission under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine if they face any problems with state agencies.

"With understanding of the scale of challenges, we created a special agency for work with investors at the Cabinet of Ministers. So, if you face any problems or inconveniences during work with state agencies, you have such an instrument now," Honcharuk said during the Ukrainian-Czech Business Forum on Tuesday.

In turn, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis noted that work of the interdepartmental commission between the countries should be resumed.

During the forum, several Czech and Ukrainian companies signed agreements and memorandums of cooperation in the presence of both prime ministers.

