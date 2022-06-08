Investments

18:25 08.06.2022

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

Zelensky calls on investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on western investors for long-term cooperation with Ukraine.

In his speech at Dragon Capital's Ukraine Virtual Investor Conference, the head of state invited foreign investors to consider two horizons of cooperation with Ukraine – short-term and long-term.

"These are very simple and transparent tools. The first tool is our platform UNITED24. A special fundraising platform, which helps us to accumulate funds for restoring life after military operations. These are mine clearing operations, purchase of equipment for hospitals, humanitarian aid. Each donation gives us an opportunity to see that Ukraine has one or another specific and real friend. We can see whom we should be grateful to," Zelensky said.

The second tool is war bonds of Ukraine, the president said.

"Even now, during the full-scale war, we show absolutely conscious attitude to our debt. War bonds are a tool to support us in our fight for freedom and earn. An earning opportunity for you," he said.

Zelensky also said that long-term cooperation includes five main components and opportunities.

"Europe, IT, agriculture, green energy, production localization," he said.

The head of state also said that Ukraine offers access to the entire European market, qualified specialists, agricultural sector, which still remains the key one for dozens of countries in the world even during the war, rich natural resources and green energy, digitalization, which ensures simple and transparent relations between a person or a company and the government, and IT sector boasting of one of the most favorable legislations in the world.

"I propose IT companies to move their head offices to Ukraine, set up shared services centers," Zelensky said.

He also stressed that even amid Russia's full-scale invasion all systems of Ukraine were demonstrating their strength.

"Our banking system, finance, government structures remain stable," the president said.

In addition, an ambitious program of post-war reconstruction of Ukraine will become the largest economic project in Europe, he said.

Zelensky said he believed that cooperation of western investors with Ukraine would help to finish the war even sooner.

"There is one war next to everything I am saying – 'the war'. It continues. But we have withstood a super heavy attack, we are defending our territory and moving to one of the biggest military successes in the history. We will win this war. And, if we cooperate, we will do this even faster. We offer you success where business moves beside political history. I am inviting you for cooperation," the president said.

