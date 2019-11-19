Gazprom's proposal unacceptable for Ukraine – Energy Minister

A proposal sent by Gazprom (Russia) to Naftogaz Ukrainy on November 18 to extend the existing or sign a new gas transit agreement for a period of one year with the refusal of both parties of all mutual claims in international arbitration is unacceptable, Minister of Energy and Environment Protection of Ukraine Oleksiy Orzhel has stated.

"Let's be frank. This proposal, which was received, is unacceptable for Ukraine, given the fact that we need to abandon arbitration and sign an agreement for only one year," he said on the air of ICTV Channel.

At the same time, the minister expressed hope that the parties could still return to a constructive dialogue.