10:13 14.11.2019

Administrative court of appeals to hear counterclaim of state against court decision annulling nationalization of PrivatBank on Dec 19

The sixth administrative court of appeals on December 19, 2019 will hear a counterclaim of the state against the decision of the district administrative court dated April 18, 2019 that annulled the nationalization of PrivatBank, according to a register of court rulings.

The judge panel includes Yevhen Chaku, Yevhen Mezentsev and Vitaliy Faidiuk.

As reported, the district administrative court on April 18, 2019 under a claim of former co-owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky abolished the decision on the nationalization of PrivatBank.

Judge of Kyiv's business court Liudmyla Shkurdova on October 16 suspended the hearing of the claim filed by Kolomoisky and Triantal Investments seeking to return the shares of PrivatBank until the case being heard by the administrative court about the lawfulness of the nationalization of the bank is settled.

