Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has passed at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during the appraisal of real estate.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the document was backed by 378 MPs on Tuesday.

Three bills have been registered in parliament, which offer different mechanisms for eliminating schemes in the field of registration of information from property appraisal reports. Bills Nos. 2047 and 2047-1 did not find support in the relevant parliamentary committee, after which doubts arose about the transparency of such a decision. As a result, Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia invited the committee members to take a polygraph test to restore confidence in them.

"We found a compromise both in the faction and in the committee [on finance, tax and customs policy]," MP Roksolana Pidlasa from the Servant of the People parliamentary faction said, speaking from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada.

The bill proposes to introduce a simplified method for appraising real estate, involving automatic appraisal from January 1, 2020. In case of disagreement with the value estimate, which the module will automatically determine, citizens will be able to get it from the appraiser and appraise their property in a general way with registering the report in the unified database, as the current procedure provides, the authors of the document said.

At the same time, notaries should receive the right of free access to the database to verify the data on real estate appraisal.

Fee for the certificates is proposed in the amount of 2.5% of the minimum subsistence level, and for the registration of appraisal reports and information from them in the database – 10%.

MPs also provided for a shorter time for preparing the bill for second reading.