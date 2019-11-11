Ukraine raises gas imports by 45.5% in ten months

Ukraine in January-October 2019 increased its natural gas imports by 45.5% (by 4.156 billion cubic meters) compared to the same period in 2018, to 13.298 billion cubic meters, according to recent data from JSC Ukrtransgaz.

According to the calculations of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, in particular supplies from Slovakia in the ten months amounted to 8.526 billion cubic meters (51.3% more compared to January-October 2018), from Hungary some 3.463 billion cubic meters (19.1% more), and Poland some 1.309 billion cubic meters (up by 2.2 times).

In October 2019, imports amounted to 1.694 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 57.3% more than in the same month of 2018 (1.076 billion cubic meters).