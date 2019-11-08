EU ambassador satisfied with Ukraine's pace of business climate improvement

Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Ukraine Matti Maasikas is satisfied with the pace of improvement of the business climate in the country.

The new government and the new president have taken an obligation to improve business climate, he said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Friday, adding that there is significant progress in the legislative process seen in the parliament if to speak about the improvement of business environment and fight against corruption.

Maasikas called the achievement of the rule of law, the fight against corruption among the main problems that Ukraine should solve. At the same time, he said that he sees positive trends in this direction.

The dynamics are positive if we talk about the law on illegal enrichment, the ambassador said. In addition, there are other examples – the fight against money laundering, he added.