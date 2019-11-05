Draft national budget 2020 submitted for second reading foresees UAH 12 bln of receipts from privatization

The draft national budget for 2020 drawn up by the Cabinet of Ministers for second reading announces UAH 6 billion of receipts from privatization of large companies and the same sum from privatization of small companies. In addition, it is proposed to provide UAH 2 billion for social and economic development, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"The driver of our development will be both small and large privatization... We also hope that the parliament will support the bill on the legalization of gambling," Honcharuk said in Kyiv, presenting the document in the government on Tuesday.

The draft national budget also announces UAH 7.5 billion for the State Regional Development Fund, he said.

The previous version of the draft national budget provided for UAH 5 billion of receipts from large privatization compared with UAH 17 billion planned in the national budget for 2019.