Draft national budget for 2020 provides UAH 15.1 bln for creative industry, culture

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that the draft national budget of Ukraine for 2020 provides UAH 15.1 billion for creative industry and culture development, which is UAH 2.8 billion more than in 2019.

"Next year we will stimulate mobility for children," he said during the presentation of the 2020 draft national budget in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Honcharuk added that UAH 500 mln will be allocated for such programs.

In addition, UAH 240 million will be allocated for tourism infrastructure development.