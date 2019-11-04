Economy

PM about draft national budget 2020: first without boosting taxes, but with reduction of deficit

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that the refined draft national budget for 2020 does not envisage the increase in taxes and announces the reduction of the deficit.

"Yesterday, the government adopted the draft budget for 2020 for second reading... For the first time without raising taxes and with reducing the deficit in order to cut the debts that everyone should pay back," he wrote on his page in the Facebook social network.

Also, commenting on the draft document, the prime minister said that the state should not interfere, but rather create fair and competitive conditions for the development of those who want it and provide support to those who really need it.

"The highest value of the state is social capital, people with all their achievements. That is why we have laid the development of strategically important areas for people in the budget for next year. One of them is medicine. In particular, this is an emergency medical care system," he said.

The prime minister added that the draft has a lot of innovative things that capitalize growth, thanks to which there will be funds to raise social standards.

Among other things, Honcharuk announced that on November 5, at 11:00, the entire government will present the draft national budget for 2020 online.

Tags: #budget #honcharuk
