11:45 31.10.2019

DTEK's TPPs plan to pour around 7 billion kWh of electricity to power grid by late 2019

Thermal power plants (TPPs) of DTEK Energy plan in November-December 2019 to transmit around 7 billion kWh of electricity to the Ukrainian power grid.

The press service of the company said that in 10 months of 2019 DTEK transmitted 24 billion kWh of electricity to the power grid, including 22 billion kWh generated burning gas coal.

"DTEK plans to transmit 31 billion kWh of electricity during the year," the press service of the company said, citing DTEK Energy CEO Dmytro Sakharuk.

The company also continues switching units of thermal power plants to grade G coal, so as not to depend on imported anthracite. So, four units of the Prydniprovska TPP are already burning Ukrainian coal, which has allowed abandoning the use of about 2 million tonnes of imported anthracite.

"At present, startup works are underway at unit one of the Kryvy Rih plant. In November, it will begin to generate heat and electricity burning grade G coal," Sakharuk said.

DTEK was established in 2005 to manage the energy assets of the System Capital Management Group (SCM, Donetsk) of Rinat Akhmetov. The functions of strategic management of the enterprises of the group that make up the vertically integrated chain for the extraction and enrichment of coal, production and sale of electricity were delegated the holding.

Tags: #dtek_energy
