10:15 31.10.2019

Berlin confirms gas transit across Ukraine must be retained despite construction of Nord Stream 2

Gas transit across Ukraine must be retained irrespective of construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Steffen Seibert, spokesman for German chancellor Angela Merkel, has told reporters.

"We support trilateral negotiations to preserve such gas transit," Seibert told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday.

Consultations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine are conducted with the participation of the European Commission.

Earlier on Wednesday it was reported that Denmark gave permission for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Denmark's exclusive economic zone. It was the last permission for construction of the pipeline. The pipeline will pass southeast of the island of Bornholm, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) said. The DEA chose the shorter of two routes (147 km and 164 km) to minimize risks and environmental impact.

The approval process took over two years; it began in April 2017. In the other four jurisdictions through which the pipeline will run, not only has permission been received, but the pipeline sections themselves have nearly been completed.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #gas
