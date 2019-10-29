Three large cryptocurrency exchanges want to enter Ukraine – UVCA chairman

Three largest cryptocurrency exchanges would like to officially start operating in Ukraine, Chairman of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA) Andriy Kolodiuk said on the sidelines of the the RE:think. Invest in Ukraine forum opened in Mariupol on Tuesday.

"Over the past two and a half years, three global cryptocurrency exchanges have asked me to make it so that they operate legally in Ukraine: to register, get a license, and open a representative office. In order to legally receive money, carry out transactions from the hryvnia to the cryptocurrency and back – this is what they are interested in. Two things are of their interest: a license and a bank that makes hryvnia-cryptocurrency transactions," he said.

Kolodiuk also said, referring to the internal information of one of the exchanges that expressed a desire to officially work in Ukraine, that about 25-30% of all cryptocurrency traders (by number) work in the CIS, while most of them are in Ukraine or Russia.

"This is important information, because it can be judged that the number of cryptocurrency market players in Ukraine is quite large. And this is information from global exchanges. Of course, no one voices the market volume, but even by the percentage of traders it can be judged that this is not the "micro market," it is a full-fledged large market, because global exchanges based on this information decide for themselves that they need to officially start operating in the country," the chairman of the UVCA supervisory board said.

He also said that Ukraine is actively developing projects related to blockchain technologies and called a good step the signing by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Blockchain4Ukraine, the Better Regulation Delivery Office (BRDO) and a number of relevant associations and market players a memorandum, which involves interaction and consolidation of activities to implement the blockchain technology, as well as the formation of a regulatory framework for the development of technological solutions and the creation of conditions for the development and functioning of the virtual assets market in Ukraine.