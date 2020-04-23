Economy

18:27 23.04.2020

Venture investments in Ukrainian startups, IT companies 1.5 times up in 2019 – UVCA

2 min read
Venture investments in Ukrainian startups, IT companies 1.5 times up in 2019 – UVCA

The volume of venture capital raised by Ukrainian IT companies and startups in 2019 amounted to $510 million, which is 1.5 times higher than the maximum of 2018, according to a review by the Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA).

"The number of deals in 2019 was almost the same as in 2018: 111 deals compared to 115 in 2018. In 2019, the volume of M&A transactions (mergers and acquisitions) increased by 18 times. Some 15 M&A deals have totaled $460 million while in 2018 there were seven transactions worth $25.2 million. The increase of Angel Investments by 7 times in 2019 has been shown in the amount of $6.1 million compared to $900,000 in 2018," the agency said on its website.

"For the first time, we analyzed gender diversity among startup founders that raised funding. We found out that 26% of companies have at least one woman among founders. Thus, according to Crunchbase, the global average is 19%. I hope that the tendency of gender equality in Ukraine will strengthen further and that women will also prove to be effective crisis managers," Olga Afanasyeva, the CEO at the Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, said.

"2019 was marked by 29 exits of Ukrainian investors, with the average transaction check growing by 78% to $5.7 million. Software companies have been leading in the number of deals and their volume, moving the "online service" sector to the second place. The volume of top ten transactions has almost doubled to $456 million. By geography, 90% of the attracted investments were inflow from the United States," the association said.

Among the top ten transactions, in particular, were investments in growth (growth) at GitLab ($268 million), Grammarly ($90 million), People.ai ($60 million), JiJi.ng ($21 million); Round A at Allset ($5 million), Unstoppable Domains ($4 million), MyCredit ($3 million), AllRight ($1.5 million), and seed investments at PromoRepublic ($2.3 million), RetargetApp ($1.5 million).

Tags: #it #uvca
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:54 13.04.2020
#HackCorona in Ukraine online challenge includes 899 projects, 22 reached final

#HackCorona in Ukraine online challenge includes 899 projects, 22 reached final

16:24 29.01.2020
Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

Digital Transformation Ministry mulling introduction of IP-Box tax benefits for IT, high-tech sector

16:54 29.10.2019
Three large cryptocurrency exchanges want to enter Ukraine – UVCA chairman

Three large cryptocurrency exchanges want to enter Ukraine – UVCA chairman

11:22 23.10.2019
Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

15:18 01.10.2019
Number of officially employed IT specialists in Ukraine is 2-3%

Number of officially employed IT specialists in Ukraine is 2-3%

11:03 24.09.2019
French film director Gagnaire shows in Ukraine newest IT technologies in theatre

French film director Gagnaire shows in Ukraine newest IT technologies in theatre

17:15 23.09.2019
Ukraine interested in cooperation with Japan in IT sphere – PM

Ukraine interested in cooperation with Japan in IT sphere – PM

14:58 04.09.2019
Premier proposing IT-sector to set up its own Fund on Human Capital Development

Premier proposing IT-sector to set up its own Fund on Human Capital Development

17:53 20.06.2019
Ukrainian IT industry to bring revenue to $10 bln/year in four or five years – SoftServe founder

Ukrainian IT industry to bring revenue to $10 bln/year in four or five years – SoftServe founder

15:26 17.06.2019
Zelensky in Paris: Ukraine is not only agriculture, mines and metallurgy, it's also IT industry

Zelensky in Paris: Ukraine is not only agriculture, mines and metallurgy, it's also IT industry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

LATEST

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

Ukrposhta sends cargo worth $1.5 mln to US by UIA passenger plane, plans to make flight regular

Port charges should be cut by 20% in two stages – industry associations

UAFIC gets $100,000 from USAID to create mediation platform for handling financial consumer complaints

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD