Economy

15:04 29.10.2019

PM rejects business claims to law on rebooting Supreme Court, offers dialogue on procedures

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has rejected claims of business to law on rebooting Supreme Court and suggested a dialogue on the procedures of the judicial reform.

"Ukraine is one of the most interesting sites in the world for investing in the next five years. We understand that no one will make investment in a jurisdiction where court by its illegal decision may take it from him. Therefore, courts are a priority for us," he said during the Re: think. Invest in Ukraine investment forum in Mariupol on Tuesday.

The premier stressed that the judicial reform is in progress. "You can agree with it, you can disagree, but the fact that we pay great attention to this reform and are working on it as a major reform is already noticeable."

Honcharuk rejected the claims of business to the law on the rebooting of the Supreme Court, noting that the previously launched reform of the judicial system did not restore confidence in the courts.

"Since in the framework of this reform, including the Supreme Court, there were a lot of unworthy people who should not be there," he said.

The prime minister stressed that the country has very little time to make decisions, therefore, "we will choose the path of decisive quick action, even realizing that we may choose less than ideal solutions than wait and work with long evolutionary tools."

In this regard, Honcharuk suggested that business conduct a dialogue on judicial reform procedures.

