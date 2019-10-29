Bill on electronic communications will resolve problems of access to infrastructure – Kyivstar

Draft law on electronic communications No. 2264 of October 15, 2019 proposed by MPs contains a number of modern European standards and removes obsolete restrictions, Kyivstar Director for Regulatory Support Oleksandr Kohut has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"I would especially like to draw the attention of lawmakers to the issue of organizing access to infrastructure owned by operators and providers. The regulation of this market will make it easier for telecoms operators to develop infrastructure by sharing networks," the expert emphasized.

In his opinion, the draft law on electronic communications is a significant step towards updating the basic legislation in the field of telecommunications.

"The draft law establishes the most transparent and predictable procedure for regulating the markets of certain services. It provides for the approval of an exhaustive list of market criteria, their analysis solely on these criteria, consultations with the market at each stage. This procedure is as close as possible to the practice of the European telecoms market," he said.

He also noted that the new bill excludes scheduled inspections, and communication with the market regulator will be carried out through a special digital platform, which will allow avoiding "paperwork" when solving important market issues, and is in line with the government's declared policy of deregulating markets.

"It is important that the requirement for telecoms operators to disconnect phones whose IMEIs are not included in the code base is removed from the bill. Thus, the right of subscribers to receive communications services is retained," the expert added.