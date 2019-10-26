Economy

13:27 26.10.2019

Finance Ministry could attract UAH 50 bln to fund state budget deficit by late 2019

1 min read
Finance Ministry could attract UAH 50 bln to fund state budget deficit by late 2019

The Ministry of Finance should by the end of 2019 finance the national budget deficit for UAH 50 billion through borrowings, Finance Minister Oksana Markarova has said.

"As of today, about UAH 50 billion needs to be financed by the end of the year. This is still a rather large amount. Therefore, we have not yet completed the budget spending report," Makarova said in an interview with the LB.ua edition.

At the same time, the Ministry of Finance will follow the government debt management strategy, she said.

"For the last three months, we have been reducing the cost [of borrowings] every Tuesday and doing it with incremental steps. We have to constantly seek a balance so that we could reduce the cost and finance the budget," she said.

As reported, the national budget in January-September 2019 posted a deficit of UAH 20.6 billion. The law on the national budget for 2019 determines the ceiling budget deficit in the amount of UAH 89.9 billion, including UAH 69.6 billion for the general fund.

Tags: #budget #markarova
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:15 26.10.2019
Budget for 2020 should include compensation for those who lost housing due to Russian aggression – Holos

Budget for 2020 should include compensation for those who lost housing due to Russian aggression – Holos

14:42 22.10.2019
Ukraine may receive EU macro-financial assistance by late 2019 – Markarova

Ukraine may receive EU macro-financial assistance by late 2019 – Markarova

10:18 18.10.2019
Ukraine's finance minister satisfied with course of talks with IMF on new program

Ukraine's finance minister satisfied with course of talks with IMF on new program

12:03 17.10.2019
Rada budget committee agrees on raising 2020 state budget by UAH 3.655 bln for purchase of medicines

Rada budget committee agrees on raising 2020 state budget by UAH 3.655 bln for purchase of medicines

09:44 02.10.2019
National budget revenue target met by 82.7% in Sept – Ukraine's treasury

National budget revenue target met by 82.7% in Sept – Ukraine's treasury

12:13 23.09.2019
Businesses forecast forex rate UAH 28 per U.S. dollar in 2020 – EBA

Businesses forecast forex rate UAH 28 per U.S. dollar in 2020 – EBA

13:24 17.09.2019
Finance Ministry says UAH 5 bln to national budget 2020 for privatization realistic

Finance Ministry says UAH 5 bln to national budget 2020 for privatization realistic

10:01 16.09.2019
Draft national budget 2020 submitted to Ukraine's Rada

Draft national budget 2020 submitted to Ukraine's Rada

12:54 29.08.2019
Markarova to remain finance minister in new govt – MP Arakhamia

Markarova to remain finance minister in new govt – MP Arakhamia

11:16 22.08.2019
Markarova could be in new govt – Arakhamia

Markarova could be in new govt – Arakhamia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gazprom and Naftogaz heads will hold gas talks in Brussels on Oct 28

Trump cancels suspension of duty-free trade for Ukrainian products

Amsterdam court freezes shares of South Stream – Naftogaz executive officer

Reduction of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.1% in Sept

Competition agency permits Azerbaijan's Bakcell operator to buy Vodafone Ukraine

LATEST

Gazprom and Naftogaz heads will hold gas talks in Brussels on Oct 28

Trump cancels suspension of duty-free trade for Ukrainian products

Amsterdam court freezes shares of South Stream – Naftogaz executive officer

Economy Ministry predicts 7.8% rise of exports in 2020

Reduction of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.1% in Sept

British American Tobacco Ukraine hopes for resuming production in Pryluky after meeting with premier

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

Competition agency permits Azerbaijan's Bakcell operator to buy Vodafone Ukraine

Ukroboronprom terminates contracts with heads of Ukrspecexport, Spetstechnoexport, announces competitions

Ukraine climbs seven points in Doing Business to 64th position

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD