Economy

16:58 24.10.2019

British American Tobacco Ukraine hopes for resuming production in Pryluky after meeting with premier

2 min read
British American Tobacco Ukraine hopes for resuming production in Pryluky after meeting with premier

British American Tobacco Ukraine, one of the largest tobacco companies, after a meeting on October 23 with Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk hopes for the cancellation of amendments to law No. 1049 on the regulation of cigarette prices and the resumption of production at B.A.T.-Pryluky factory (Chernihiv region), the press service of the tobacco company has said.

"Yesterday, a meeting was held with the prime minister and ministers. I want to thank the government for the constructive and fruitful dialogue, understanding the market situation and the desire to solve the problem that could harm the largest taxpayers and the country's economy as a whole. With the support of the Cabinet of Ministers and immediately after the cancellation of amendments to law No. 1049 on price regulation, we will be able to quickly resume production in Pryluky, return hundreds of workers and contractors to work, provide tax payments to the budget," the press service said citing CEO of British American Tobacco Ukraine Simon Welford.

He also said that in general the government's initiatives aimed at withdrawing the economy from the shadows, including by criminalizing the smuggling of excisable goods, deserve support and "will certainly have a positive effect on the economy."

As reported, British American Tobacco Ukraine on October 11, 2019 stopped production at B.A.T.-Pryluky plant. The company explained its decision by the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of bill No. 1049 with the norm on the state regulation of the trade margin on cigarettes. Then the company turned to the State Fiscal Service to withdraw 25 million excise stamps and return UAH 505 million paid for them.

Tags: #british_american_tobacco_plc #honcharuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:21 24.10.2019
Ukraine climbs seven points in Doing Business to 64th position

Ukraine climbs seven points in Doing Business to 64th position

16:42 23.10.2019
Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

13:15 21.10.2019
Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

10:33 18.10.2019
British American Tobacco halts production in Ukraine on Oct 11

British American Tobacco halts production in Ukraine on Oct 11

09:54 17.10.2019
Cabinet sets up commission to protect business

Cabinet sets up commission to protect business

16:44 10.10.2019
Ukrainian delegation to leave for Washington next week to negotiate with IMF

Ukrainian delegation to leave for Washington next week to negotiate with IMF

16:49 09.10.2019
Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

Extending gas transit contract with Gazprom under old rules does not suit Ukraine – PM Honcharuk

16:44 08.10.2019
Ukrainian PM announces increased defense costs in 2020

Ukrainian PM announces increased defense costs in 2020

16:53 07.10.2019
Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

18:07 03.10.2019
Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Reduction of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.1% in Sept

Competition agency permits Azerbaijan's Bakcell operator to buy Vodafone Ukraine

Ukraine climbs seven points in Doing Business to 64th position

Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

LATEST

Economy Ministry predicts 7.8% rise of exports in 2020

Reduction of industrial production in Ukraine slows down to 1.1% in Sept

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

Competition agency permits Azerbaijan's Bakcell operator to buy Vodafone Ukraine

Ukroboronprom terminates contracts with heads of Ukrspecexport, Spetstechnoexport, announces competitions

Conservative assessment of government foresees GDP growth of 12% in three years, optimistic 17.8% – MP

Kyivstar launches new line of tariffs for contract and business subscribers

EIB to provide EUR 450 mln for building Lviv Northern bypass, rehabilitation of M-05 highway sections in four regions

Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

NBU council initiates expansion of its powers, granting it status of decision-making body of NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD