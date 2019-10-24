British American Tobacco Ukraine hopes for resuming production in Pryluky after meeting with premier

British American Tobacco Ukraine, one of the largest tobacco companies, after a meeting on October 23 with Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk hopes for the cancellation of amendments to law No. 1049 on the regulation of cigarette prices and the resumption of production at B.A.T.-Pryluky factory (Chernihiv region), the press service of the tobacco company has said.

"Yesterday, a meeting was held with the prime minister and ministers. I want to thank the government for the constructive and fruitful dialogue, understanding the market situation and the desire to solve the problem that could harm the largest taxpayers and the country's economy as a whole. With the support of the Cabinet of Ministers and immediately after the cancellation of amendments to law No. 1049 on price regulation, we will be able to quickly resume production in Pryluky, return hundreds of workers and contractors to work, provide tax payments to the budget," the press service said citing CEO of British American Tobacco Ukraine Simon Welford.

He also said that in general the government's initiatives aimed at withdrawing the economy from the shadows, including by criminalizing the smuggling of excisable goods, deserve support and "will certainly have a positive effect on the economy."

As reported, British American Tobacco Ukraine on October 11, 2019 stopped production at B.A.T.-Pryluky plant. The company explained its decision by the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of bill No. 1049 with the norm on the state regulation of the trade margin on cigarettes. Then the company turned to the State Fiscal Service to withdraw 25 million excise stamps and return UAH 505 million paid for them.