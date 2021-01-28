Economy

08:57 28.01.2021

British American Tobacco loses appeal on AMCU fine, may seek intl arbitration

2 min read
British American Tobacco loses appeal on AMCU fine, may seek intl arbitration

On January 26, the Northern Commercial Court of Appeal rejected a complaint of British American Tobacco Sales and Marketing Ukraine (BAT) against the decision of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) on a fine of UAH 80 million, the company said on Wednesday.

"We will file a cassation appeal [...] We are considering the possibility of applying to international arbitration to protect our rights and legitimate interests as an investor under the agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of Great Britain on the promotion and mutual protection of investments," the company told Interfax- Ukraine.

In a press release, the company said the court did not properly examine all the evidence in the case, did not give a proper legal assessment of the facts and norms of the applicable law.

"Such decisions undermine any plans for investment in the Ukrainian economy and cause unjustified damage to our reputation as a reliable corporate citizen," the company said in the press release.

The company said the imposed fine has already been paid. "We emphasize that the payment of the fine does not mean that we recognize the conclusions of the Antimonopoly Committee and the decisions of the courts of two instances. The payment of the fine was carried out solely to avoid the accrual of penalties," the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

Tags: #amcu #british_american_tobacco_plc
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:51 15.01.2021
Datagroup's concentration of 100% of Volia to lead to higher prices for telecom services – association

Datagroup's concentration of 100% of Volia to lead to higher prices for telecom services – association

10:28 14.01.2021
AMCU opens case on MHP's leasing Arctic logistics center

AMCU opens case on MHP's leasing Arctic logistics center

15:11 22.12.2020
Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

Philip Morris files suit against Ukraine in intl investment arbitration due to AMCU penalty

09:52 22.12.2020
AMCU allows creating Ukrainian Road Consortium

AMCU allows creating Ukrainian Road Consortium

18:53 18.12.2020
AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

AMCU closes Rotterdam + case without establishing violations

08:59 16.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

17:55 15.12.2020
Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

Competition agency fines DTEK UAH 275 mln for abuse of monopoly, company believes decision biased

11:55 09.12.2020
Philip Morris to soon submit motion to intl arbitration in case of AMCU fine of UAH 1.2 bln

Philip Morris to soon submit motion to intl arbitration in case of AMCU fine of UAH 1.2 bln

16:33 03.11.2020
Competition agency fines Novo Nordisk, its distributor UAH 188 mln for price of insulin

Competition agency fines Novo Nordisk, its distributor UAH 188 mln for price of insulin

15:18 01.10.2020
AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

AMCU establishes collusion upon purchase of Respublika mall

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PM re-introduces Vitrenko's candidacy for First Dpty PM, Energy Minister to Rada, voting scheduled for 13:30

MHP raises poultry sales by 4% in 2020, by 10% in Q4

Govt backs imposition of sanctions on 13 Russian airlines with total ban on flights over Ukraine

PrivatBank ends 2020 with net profit of UAH 25.3 bln after UAH 32.6 bln in 2019

Ukraine's state debt grows by 7.15% in U.S. dollars, by 6.41% in hryvnias in Dec – Finance ministry

LATEST

PM re-introduces Vitrenko's candidacy for First Dpty PM, Energy Minister to Rada, voting scheduled for 13:30

Astarta increases sugar sales by 33% with price rise by 37% in Q4, 2020

MHP raises poultry sales by 4% in 2020, by 10% in Q4

American Chamber of Commerce asks Zelensky to take control over implementation of memo with 'green' investors

UZ-Cargo cuts cost of using Ukrzaliznytsia cars for Feb by UAH 100

Ambassador of Slovakia calls on Ukrainian authorities to promote right protection of Slovak investors in Ukraine

Ukrainian resort hotels record almost 100% occupancy during New Year holidays

Beneficiary of Nemiroff Hrybov may increase stake in Rostok-Holding to controlling

Ministry for Strategic Industries lists as priorities for 2021 increase in exports, creation of Defense Technology Agency, two state holdings

Cabinet proposes to establish annual pension indexation by early March from 2022 – Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD