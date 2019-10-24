Ukraine climbs seven points in Doing Business to 64th position

Ukraine is the 64th in the World Bank Doing Business 2020, climbing by seven points, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has said.

"Ukraine climbed at once by seven points in Doing Business 2020 and took 64th place among 190 countries," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

As the prime minister said, this is a positive signal for Ukrainian entrepreneurs and a green light for foreign investors.

"However, this is only the beginning, we continue working in this direction: the Bankruptcy Code was launched three days ago, a law on stimulating investment activity a few weeks ago, we are intensifying the deregulation processes," he said.

According to a government portal citing data from the World Bank report, in 2019, Ukraine improved its performance in six out of 10 methodologies that World Bank specialists take into account when compiling the rating.

Ukraine has shown the greatest progress in Protecting Minority Investors (27 points more) and Dealing with Construction Permits (10 points more). In addition, Getting Electricity, International Trade, Registering Property and Getting Credit contributed to the country's ranking.

"I am sure: at such a pace, through successful reforms, our state will become a magnet for investment in the near future," Honcharuk said.