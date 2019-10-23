Economy

18:52 23.10.2019

Kyivstar launches new line of tariffs for contract and business subscribers

2 min read
Kyivstar launches new line of tariffs for contract and business subscribers

Kyivstar, a mobile operator, has introduced a single line of five Smart tariff plans for contract and business clients.

According to the press service of the operator, the new tariff line is composed of the following products: Smart, Smart+, Smart Max, Smart Business, Smart Business+ worth from UAH 150 to UAH 1,200 per month. It is available for all subscribers of contractual and corporate forms of service, as well as for new customers.

The specified tariff line includes unlimited calls within the Kyivstar network, and also the following services without an additional service fee: Mobile ID (digital mobile identification and qualified electronic signature using which one can sign various electronic documents), Sim for Devices and free connection to the Home Internet service.

Contract subscribers, in addition to the indicated tariff plans, can activate the Kyivstar Family tariff, which offers unlimited calls within the network, 60 minutes for call to other operators and 6,000 Mb of mobile Internet.

The subscribers of Smart Max, Smart Business, Smart Business+ tariff plans also have access to such additional services as the licensed Microsoft Office 365 software, which can be used not only on a phone, but also on a PC, and Virtual Mobile ATS.

The Kyivstar 4G network operates in 6,867 settlements, of which 90% are located in rural areas. The total number of residents in the territory of 4G accessibility is over 29 million people (70% of the population of Ukraine).

Over 7.5 million subscribers used 4G services in the Kyivstar network.

Tags: #kyivstar #tariffs
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:11 11.10.2019
Kyivstar connects 116 settlements in four regions of Ukraine to 4G network

Kyivstar connects 116 settlements in four regions of Ukraine to 4G network

11:57 10.10.2019
Problem of high feed-in tariffs to be settled thanks to communication with companies entitled with tariffs – Zelensky

Problem of high feed-in tariffs to be settled thanks to communication with companies entitled with tariffs – Zelensky

15:10 01.10.2019
Kyivstar launches four new tariffs within Kyivstar All Together plan

Kyivstar launches four new tariffs within Kyivstar All Together plan

13:01 01.10.2019
Kyivstar launches five new tariffs for prepaid services customers

Kyivstar launches five new tariffs for prepaid services customers

12:08 30.09.2019
Kyivstar connects Chornobyl zone to 4G network

Kyivstar connects Chornobyl zone to 4G network

17:05 17.09.2019
Kyivstar, Microsoft offer joint Azure Stack cloud solution to business clients

Kyivstar, Microsoft offer joint Azure Stack cloud solution to business clients

17:06 13.09.2019
Energy regulator plans three-phase increase in crude oil pipelines' tariffs

Energy regulator plans three-phase increase in crude oil pipelines' tariffs

17:20 10.09.2019
4G development in 900 MHz range hindered by CDMA technology – Kyivstar

4G development in 900 MHz range hindered by CDMA technology – Kyivstar

16:26 10.09.2019
Kyivstar opposes disconnection of 'grey' phones using IMEI code

Kyivstar opposes disconnection of 'grey' phones using IMEI code

13:38 04.09.2019
Zelensky: If govt doesn't solve problem with utility tariffs, it will be dissolved

Zelensky: If govt doesn't solve problem with utility tariffs, it will be dissolved

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

NBU council initiates expansion of its powers, granting it status of decision-making body of NBU

Ukraine interested in continuing work with JICA – Zelensky

Ukraine, Japan discuss possibilities for deepening economic, investment cooperation between countries

LATEST

Cabinet will raise forecast of GDP growth in 2020 to 3.7% – premier

EIB to provide EUR 450 mln for building Lviv Northern bypass, rehabilitation of M-05 highway sections in four regions

Ukraine wants to create, export IT products – Zelensky

NBU council initiates expansion of its powers, granting it status of decision-making body of NBU

Ukraine interested in continuing work with JICA – Zelensky

Ukraine, Japan discuss possibilities for deepening economic, investment cooperation between countries

Economy minister denies possible impact of restrictions on purchase of land by foreigners until 2024 on cooperation with IMF

Ukraine, EU, Russia hold technical consultations to prepare for next round of gas transit talks

Rada committee head Gerus proposes privatize Centrenergo in tandem with state-owned coalmines

Govt sets 2% duty on import of electricity from Russia – Rada committee head Gerus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD