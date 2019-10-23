Kyivstar launches new line of tariffs for contract and business subscribers

Kyivstar, a mobile operator, has introduced a single line of five Smart tariff plans for contract and business clients.

According to the press service of the operator, the new tariff line is composed of the following products: Smart, Smart+, Smart Max, Smart Business, Smart Business+ worth from UAH 150 to UAH 1,200 per month. It is available for all subscribers of contractual and corporate forms of service, as well as for new customers.

The specified tariff line includes unlimited calls within the Kyivstar network, and also the following services without an additional service fee: Mobile ID (digital mobile identification and qualified electronic signature using which one can sign various electronic documents), Sim for Devices and free connection to the Home Internet service.

Contract subscribers, in addition to the indicated tariff plans, can activate the Kyivstar Family tariff, which offers unlimited calls within the network, 60 minutes for call to other operators and 6,000 Mb of mobile Internet.

The subscribers of Smart Max, Smart Business, Smart Business+ tariff plans also have access to such additional services as the licensed Microsoft Office 365 software, which can be used not only on a phone, but also on a PC, and Virtual Mobile ATS.

The Kyivstar 4G network operates in 6,867 settlements, of which 90% are located in rural areas. The total number of residents in the territory of 4G accessibility is over 29 million people (70% of the population of Ukraine).

Over 7.5 million subscribers used 4G services in the Kyivstar network.