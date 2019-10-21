Nova Poshta increases tax and fee payments by 30% in nine months

Nova Poshta in January-September 2019 paid UAH 3.1 billion in taxes and fees, which is 30% more compared to the same period in 2018, the company's press service has said.

According to Nova Poshta, these funds can be used to repair 155 km of roads, as well as pay more than 2 million minimum pensions or scholarships.

According to the State Fiscal Service, Nova Poshta ranks 23rd in the list of largest taxpayers in Ukraine.

According to the group of companies, from January to September 2019 Nova Poshta delivered about 150 million parcels, goods and documents for 8 million customers, of which almost 2 million were international shipments.

As reported, in 2018 Nova Poshta paid UAH 3.3 billion of taxes.

Nova Poshta provides its customers with a full range of logistics and related services. The group includes Ukrainian and foreign companies, including Nova Poshta, NP Logistic, Post Finance, and Nova Posta International.