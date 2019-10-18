Economy

16:40 18.10.2019

Corum Group signs another contract with Polish PGG for UAH 300 mln

2 min read
Corum Group signs another contract with Polish PGG for UAH 300 mln

Corum Group (DTEK) has signed a new contract worth UAH 300 million for the supply of 127 sections of support for Wesola mine of Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG), the company's press service has said.

"This is the fourth order from the Polish company since 2018: the total amount of all contracts exceeded UAH 1 billion. A long-term partnership with PGG confirms that our equipment meets European quality standards. Such orders are the promotion of Ukrainian equipment in Europe," the press service said citing acting director general of Corum Group Mykhailo Potapov.

Under the terms of the new contract, the first sections will be ready at the end of December, and the delivery of the entire complex will be completed in March 2020.

"The new contract is a stable job for 2,000 employees of our plant, as well as the opportunity to create new jobs in Druzhkivka," Tetiana Kaluhina, the director of Corum Druzhkivka Engineering Plant, said.

Corum Group, the leading Ukrainian manufacturer of mining equipment, is part of DTEK Energy. It consists of engineering assets in Kharkiv, Druzhkivka and Kamiansk-Shakhtynsk, Corum Shakhtspetsbud, Corum Source and Corum Repair, as well as foreign trading companies and representative offices.

Polska Grupa Górnicza S.A., PGG is the largest mining company in Europe and the largest producer of coal in the EU.

Tags: #corum_group #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:46 09.10.2019
DTEK in July-Sept considerably cut imports of electricity to Burshtyn Island, while number of importers grows from 3 to 8 – Ukrenergo

DTEK in July-Sept considerably cut imports of electricity to Burshtyn Island, while number of importers grows from 3 to 8 – Ukrenergo

15:36 10.09.2019
DTEK completes project with Radar Tech, to focus on European startup market in 2019-2020

DTEK completes project with Radar Tech, to focus on European startup market in 2019-2020

15:01 06.09.2019
Moody's upgrades rating of DTEK Energy B.V. to 'Caa2'

Moody's upgrades rating of DTEK Energy B.V. to 'Caa2'

12:00 09.08.2019
DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

11:25 11.07.2019
Ukrinterenergo resumes power supply to Voda Donbasu

Ukrinterenergo resumes power supply to Voda Donbasu

14:45 02.07.2019
DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

10:35 12.06.2019
DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

12:35 07.06.2019
DTEK seeks to build two wind farms with total capacity of 565 MW in Mykolaiv region

DTEK seeks to build two wind farms with total capacity of 565 MW in Mykolaiv region

15:51 28.05.2019
DTEK officially gains control over Kyivoblenergo, dismisses company's board

DTEK officially gains control over Kyivoblenergo, dismisses company's board

18:19 22.04.2019
DTEK plans to begin pilot projects for development of energy storage technologies by late 2019

DTEK plans to begin pilot projects for development of energy storage technologies by late 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada at first reading approves bill to create independent GTS operator

Key issues in talks with IMF are budget 2020, land market – NBU governor

NBU improves hryvnia exchange rate forecast for 2020 – Finance minister

Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

British American Tobacco halts production in Ukraine on Oct 11

LATEST

Rada at first reading approves bill to create independent GTS operator

Italy's Ernest Airlines opens new office in Kyiv, to open base in Kyiv airport in spring 2020

Extension of existing gas transit contract with Ukraine only path forward, long way yet to new legislation – Miller

SkyUp airline launches flights from Kyiv to Lviv

Ukrtransgaz completes construction, installation works at Komarno compressor station to boost reverse gas supplies from Poland

Key issues in talks with IMF are budget 2020, land market – NBU governor

Rada passes at second reading bill No. 1230 with amendments to Customs Code on protection of intellectual property rights

NBU improves hryvnia exchange rate forecast for 2020 – Finance minister

Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

British American Tobacco halts production in Ukraine on Oct 11

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD