Corum Group signs another contract with Polish PGG for UAH 300 mln

Corum Group (DTEK) has signed a new contract worth UAH 300 million for the supply of 127 sections of support for Wesola mine of Polska Grupa Gornicza (PGG), the company's press service has said.

"This is the fourth order from the Polish company since 2018: the total amount of all contracts exceeded UAH 1 billion. A long-term partnership with PGG confirms that our equipment meets European quality standards. Such orders are the promotion of Ukrainian equipment in Europe," the press service said citing acting director general of Corum Group Mykhailo Potapov.

Under the terms of the new contract, the first sections will be ready at the end of December, and the delivery of the entire complex will be completed in March 2020.

"The new contract is a stable job for 2,000 employees of our plant, as well as the opportunity to create new jobs in Druzhkivka," Tetiana Kaluhina, the director of Corum Druzhkivka Engineering Plant, said.

Corum Group, the leading Ukrainian manufacturer of mining equipment, is part of DTEK Energy. It consists of engineering assets in Kharkiv, Druzhkivka and Kamiansk-Shakhtynsk, Corum Shakhtspetsbud, Corum Source and Corum Repair, as well as foreign trading companies and representative offices.

Polska Grupa Górnicza S.A., PGG is the largest mining company in Europe and the largest producer of coal in the EU.