IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3% in 2020

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that Ukraine's GDP would grow by 3% at the end of 2019 and by 3% in 2020, according to its Economic Outlook posted on the IMF's website.

According to the document released on Tuesday, the IMF also expects that the inflation rate in Ukraine this year will be 8.7%, and in 2020 it will drop to 5.9%.

Consumer price growth at the end of this year will be 7%, and at the end of 2020 – 5.6%, according to the IMF's forecasts.

According to the Fund's expectations, in 2024 real GDP could accelerate its growth to 3.3%, while inflation will drop to 5% by 2024.

As indicated in the materials, the current account deficit this year will be at 2.8%, and next year it will increase to 3.5%.

At the same time, the unemployment rate this year and next year will be at the level of 8.7% and 8.2%, respectively.