12:54 09.10.2019

Naftogaz head sees no reason to extend transit contract with Gazprom on old terms

CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy Andriy Kobolev sees no sense and benefit for the country to extend the transit contract with Russia's Gazprom under the existing terms.

"It's hard for me to imagine why the new company [the gas transmission system operator], why the Ukrainian side might be interested in extending the old contract. If the Russian side says they want some short terms, other volumes, then it's logical for us to take a position, and we are taking it, that this should be only a new contract, only under European law, only with the new operator," he said during the fifth Ukrainian Gas Forum held in Kyiv.

Kobolev noted that the new Ukrainian operator had already handed over to the Russian side a draft interconnection agreement, which regulates the issue of network connection.

"As soon as these documents are signed, then we will be able to discuss the available capacities, how much capacities Gazprom needs, for how long, what tariffs can be. Therefore, I see no other way, and I see no reason for the Ukrainian side to agree to some other surrogate options. Why? What is the point?" he added.

