Rada passes bills introducing single account for paying taxes

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has passed at second reading bill No. 1049 introducing a single account for paying taxes and duties, and the single social security contribution.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada also approved bill No. 1051 on amendments to the Tax Code to introduce a single account for paying taxes and fees, which supplements the abovementioned document.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported that 255 and 274 MPs backed the bills respectively.

"These bills will solve, firstly, the problem of overpayment of taxes, when there is overpayment on one account and underpayment on another and the entrepreneur is fined anyway... In addition, the single account is synchronized with the taxpayer's electronic account. We took an important step: through a single account it will be possible to pay not only government but also local taxes. But now the State Tax Service and the State Treasury Service are not ready to implement this mechanism immediately, so we give them time to prepare their systems by 2021," Head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction) said.