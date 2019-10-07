Economy

11:12 07.10.2019

Rada passes bills introducing single account for paying taxes

1 min read
Rada passes bills introducing single account for paying taxes

 Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has passed at second reading bill No. 1049 introducing a single account for paying taxes and duties, and the single social security contribution.

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada also approved bill No. 1051 on amendments to the Tax Code to introduce a single account for paying taxes and fees, which supplements the abovementioned document.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported that 255 and 274 MPs backed the bills respectively.

"These bills will solve, firstly, the problem of overpayment of taxes, when there is overpayment on one account and underpayment on another and the entrepreneur is fined anyway... In addition, the single account is synchronized with the taxpayer's electronic account. We took an important step: through a single account it will be possible to pay not only government but also local taxes. But now the State Tax Service and the State Treasury Service are not ready to implement this mechanism immediately, so we give them time to prepare their systems by 2021," Head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev (the Servant of the People parliamentary faction) said.

Tags: #taxes #rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:00 03.10.2019
Verkhovna Rada passes concession bill

Verkhovna Rada passes concession bill

13:03 03.10.2019
Council of Europe concerned by Draft Law on Ukraine's Judicial Governance

Council of Europe concerned by Draft Law on Ukraine's Judicial Governance

18:40 02.10.2019
Rada cancels list of state companies that are not subject to privatization

Rada cancels list of state companies that are not subject to privatization

18:00 23.09.2019
Rada passes 'cashback' bill

Rada passes 'cashback' bill

10:00 19.09.2019
Rada foreign policy, EU integration committees recommends future delegation to PACE to select format of work in PACE at own discretion

Rada foreign policy, EU integration committees recommends future delegation to PACE to select format of work in PACE at own discretion

10:01 16.09.2019
Draft national budget 2020 submitted to Ukraine's Rada

Draft national budget 2020 submitted to Ukraine's Rada

14:41 13.09.2019
Rada dismisses all CEC members

Rada dismisses all CEC members

12:08 10.09.2019
Rada adopts as a whole bill on procedure for impeachment of president with 245 votes

Rada adopts as a whole bill on procedure for impeachment of president with 245 votes

12:44 28.08.2019
Preparatory group approves personal composition of leadership of Rada committees

Preparatory group approves personal composition of leadership of Rada committees

10:52 28.08.2019
Rada to consider bill on 'split' among first ones in financial sector – Hetmantsev

Rada to consider bill on 'split' among first ones in financial sector – Hetmantsev

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gas stocks at UGS facilities exceed 20.5 bcm – Naftogaz

Interpipe Holdings to issue $309.19 mln notes after debt restructuring

Gas prices in Europe could spike in absence of contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom in 2020

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Gazprom's statement on signing of new gas delivery contract illogical, given non-fulfillment of current one – Naftogaz Ukrainy

LATEST

Zelensky appoints Yermak, Smeliansky as members of Ukroboronprom Supervisory Board, removes Arakhamia from it – decree

Ukrtransnafta, Ukrtatnafta sign contract to transport up to 1.2 mln tonnes of oil on ship-or-pay condition annually

Finance ministry going to introduce excise e-stamp without discussion with business – EBA

Gas stocks at UGS facilities exceed 20.5 bcm – Naftogaz

Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

Interpipe Holdings to issue $309.19 mln notes after debt restructuring

Gas prices in Europe could spike in absence of contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom in 2020

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Gazprom's statement on signing of new gas delivery contract illogical, given non-fulfillment of current one – Naftogaz Ukrainy

NBU's business activity outlook index growing for third month in row – NBU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD