Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

Minsk and Kyiv are discussing alternate routes for the delivery of energy resources, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at the forum of Ukrainian and Belarusian regions in Zhytomyr on Friday.

"I have no wish to conceal anything, but I will not disclose every detail of our narrow-format talks either. We make no secret of our discussion of alternate routes for the delivery of hydrocarbon resources from global markets," Lukashenko said.

This is not targeted against third countries, but Belarus and Ukraine have to ensure our security, he said.