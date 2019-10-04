Economy

11:18 04.10.2019

Interpipe Holdings to issue $309.19 mln notes after debt restructuring

2 min read
Interpipe Holdings to issue $309.19 mln notes after debt restructuring

Interpipe international vertically integrated pipe and wheel company has announced that on September 27 all parties in the debt restructuring consent solicitation regarding the restructuring of its $200 million secured notes (eurobonds) with 10.25% coupon due in 2017 met the conditions of the consent solicitation.

According to a company report for investors, Interpipe Holdings Plc. will issue new notes for the amount of $309.192 million and 3,086 units to equalize the cost of the notes payments on which are pegged to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and cash flow of Interpipe in coming 10 years.

As reported, the company offers to the holders of its 10.25% notes with a face value of $1,000 each in the amount of $200 million due in 2017 to give consent to amend the liabilities of the company with the issue of new notes. It is planned to issue new $410.53 notes for $1,000 of the principle sum of existing notes at the same percentage. The total amount of new notes will be $82.105 million as of the date when the restructuring agreement takes effect.

Interest on new bonds will be paid in equal installments every six months.

The maturity date for the new bonds is December 31, 2024. At the same time, the company undertakes to redeem new bonds in the amount of $150 million plus accrued and unpaid interest, as well as additional amounts, by December 31, 2023.

Tags: #interpipe
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 28.08.2019
Interpipe obtains consent of majority of creditors for restructuring of debt on 2017 bonds

Interpipe obtains consent of majority of creditors for restructuring of debt on 2017 bonds

14:26 12.04.2019
Interpipe could issue eurobonds for $330 mln as part of debt restructuring

Interpipe could issue eurobonds for $330 mln as part of debt restructuring

11:01 07.08.2018
Interpipe provides creditors with preliminary plan for restructuring $1.25 bln liabilities

Interpipe provides creditors with preliminary plan for restructuring $1.25 bln liabilities

10:34 05.07.2018
U.S. extends agreement with Interpipe suspending antidumping duty in exchange to price liabilities

U.S. extends agreement with Interpipe suspending antidumping duty in exchange to price liabilities

19:12 18.04.2018
Interpipe, Vallourec announce partnership project to produce pipes for EU

Interpipe, Vallourec announce partnership project to produce pipes for EU

13:19 19.01.2016
Interpipe transfers UAH 46 mln to Naftogaz as prepayment for gas in Jan

Interpipe transfers UAH 46 mln to Naftogaz as prepayment for gas in Jan

13:11 30.10.2015
Fitch affirms Ukraine's Interpipe at 'RD'

Fitch affirms Ukraine's Interpipe at 'RD'

14:16 01.08.2013
Interpipe to organize production of ultra premium pipe for Shell

Interpipe to organize production of ultra premium pipe for Shell

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Gas prices in Europe could spike in absence of contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom in 2020

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Gazprom's statement on signing of new gas delivery contract illogical, given non-fulfillment of current one – Naftogaz Ukrainy

Verkhovna Rada passes concession bill

Govt to test IDoc e-document management system

LATEST

Gas prices in Europe could spike in absence of contract between Naftogaz and Gazprom in 2020

Cabinet and NBU sign memo of cooperation to achieve sustainable economic growth, price stability

Gazprom's statement on signing of new gas delivery contract illogical, given non-fulfillment of current one – Naftogaz Ukrainy

Verkhovna Rada passes concession bill

NBU's business activity outlook index growing for third month in row – NBU

Govt to test IDoc e-document management system

MP Gerus proposes to govt to introduce special duty on import of electricity from Russia

NBU on Wednesday holds interventions for at least $150 mln to support hryvnia exchange rate – experts

Rada cancels list of state companies that are not subject to privatization

Ukrzaliznytsia more than doubles profit in H1, 2019

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD