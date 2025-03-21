Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

20:30 21.03.2025

Interpipe NTR reports profit in 2024, no plans for distribution

PJSC Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Tube Rolling Plant (Interpipe NTR, Dnipro) recorded a net profit for 2024, though the exact amount has not yet been disclosed, and does not plan to distribute it.

According to the company's announcement in the National Securities and Stock Market Commission (NSSMC) disclosure system regarding the upcoming remote general shareholders' meeting on April 21, the agenda includes determining key operational directions for 2025, reviewing the supervisory board's report and auditor's conclusions, approving the 2024 financial report, and evaluating the company's performance over the past year.

The meeting will also address the financial and operational results for 2024 and make decisions on profit allocation.

Additionally, shareholders will consider amending the remuneration policy for supervisory board members, approving the compensation report for the board chairman and members for 2024, and determining whether changes to the remuneration policy for the chairman and board members are necessary.

The shareholders also plan to introduce changes to the company’s charter and internal documents.

According to draft resolutions seen by Interfax-Ukraine, the company's key objectives for 2025 will include improving budget performance, enhancing the quality management system, increasing customer satisfaction through better product and process quality, expanding product lines and markets, and implementing a technical modernization program.

It is also proposed that the net profit earned by the company in 2024 will not be distributed.

Interpipe is a Ukrainian industrial company specializing in the production of seamless pipes and railway wheels. It employs around 9,000 people.

The ultimate owner of Interpipe Limited is Ukrainian businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk and his family.

Interpipe NTR specializes in railway product manufacturing.

Tags: #result #financail #interpipe

