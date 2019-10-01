Economy

15:50 01.10.2019

Investment of human capital into national wealth in Ukraine much lower than in Europe – World Bank report

2 min read
Investment of human capital into national wealth in Ukraine much lower than in Europe – World Bank report

Investment of human capital in national wealth in Ukraine is much lower than in European countries, according to a report of the World Bank.

According to the World Bank's study of the sphere of education in Ukraine, investment of human capital into national wealth in Ukraine is 34% of total national wealth. For comparison, in low-income countries this indicator is 41%, in Europe and Central Asia – 62%, and on average around the world – 64%.

The World Bank said that in Ukraine the percentage of people with higher education is more than 80%, which exceeds the figures of the EU (68%) and countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) (74%), but the level of functional literacy among adults is behind indicators of these countries.

In addition, it is said that in Ukraine, there is a gap between education and employment, especially among young university graduates.

Other areas of concern include: unequal access to schooling, a gap in education among students in urban and rural schools, and less likely that graduates from rural schools will go to higher education (40% of graduates from rural schools compared to 70% of graduates in cities).

The World Bank said that about 50% of Ukrainians do not believe that secondary education provides everyone with the same opportunity of studying for free, and 70% believe that corruption in higher education is very common.

At the same time, according to the World Bank, Ukraine spends 6% of GDP on education, which is significantly more than in OECD countries (4.4%).

Among other things, the World Bank said that Ukraine has a too wide network of schools and universities, which is one of the reasons for the high level of expenses. There are 11 students per teacher in Ukraine, and in the OECD countries this indicator averages 13.1.

Tags: #world_bank #human_capital
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:50 06.09.2019
World Bank supports idea of creating credit guarantee agency in Ukraine to finance purchase of land by farmers

World Bank supports idea of creating credit guarantee agency in Ukraine to finance purchase of land by farmers

12:19 20.08.2019
Education reform in Ukraine should be accelerated, expanded – World Bank

Education reform in Ukraine should be accelerated, expanded – World Bank

09:58 03.07.2019
Zelensky informs World Bank Vice-President Muller about preparation for large privatization in Ukraine, calls to invest in Donbas infrastructure

Zelensky informs World Bank Vice-President Muller about preparation for large privatization in Ukraine, calls to invest in Donbas infrastructure

16:54 18.06.2019
Naftogaz pays $500 mln on loan under World Bank guarantees

Naftogaz pays $500 mln on loan under World Bank guarantees

14:57 27.05.2019
World Bank to provide $200 mln to Ukraine to accelerate private investment in agriculture

World Bank to provide $200 mln to Ukraine to accelerate private investment in agriculture

10:54 24.05.2019
World Bank recommends Ukraine to postpone launch of new power market until later date

World Bank recommends Ukraine to postpone launch of new power market until later date

15:52 23.05.2019
Ukraine could start talks with IMF on long-term program in autumn – World Bank

Ukraine could start talks with IMF on long-term program in autumn – World Bank

12:32 23.05.2019
World Bank affirms Ukraine's GDP growth forecast at 2.7% in 2019

World Bank affirms Ukraine's GDP growth forecast at 2.7% in 2019

17:49 09.04.2019
World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

World Bank estimates remittances to Ukraine in 2018 at record high $14 bln

13:21 05.04.2019
Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU raises planned volume of currency purchases in interbank market to $30 mln per day

Kernel preparing for placing $300-350 mln LPN

Govt sets task to raise $50 bln of investment for 40% growth of GDP in five years

Naftogaz almost doubles net profit in H1, 2019

Ukraine's banks more than triple net profit in eight months

LATEST

Initiative of retrospective change for gas royalty rates from new wells wrong – PM

Number of officially employed IT specialists in Ukraine is 2-3%

Kyivstar launches four new tariffs within Kyivstar All Together plan

Kyivstar launches five new tariffs for prepaid services customers

NBU raises planned volume of currency purchases in interbank market to $30 mln per day

State should be commercial diplomat promoting interests of large Ukrainian business in world

Kernel preparing for placing $300-350 mln LPN

Govt sets task to raise $50 bln of investment for 40% growth of GDP in five years

Kyivstar connects Chornobyl zone to 4G network

Иудейский Новый год в Украине встречают более 30 тысяч паломников-хасидов

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD