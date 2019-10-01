Economy

13:01 01.10.2019

Kyivstar launches five new tariffs for prepaid services customers

2 min read
Kyivstar launches five new tariffs for prepaid services customers

Kyivstar mobile operator from October 1, 2019 launches five new tariffs for prepaid services customers: Kyivstar Comfort, Communication without Borders, Entertainment without Borders, Borderless Videos, and Maximum Unlim.

According to the company's press service, in the new tariffs Kyivstar offers unlimited non-tariffed Internet for 42 mobile applications. Among the new ones are Pinterest, Google Play Music, Netflix, Oll.TV, Snapchat, Google and Waze maps, as well as Steam, Minecraft, World of Tanks Blitz, and Twitch.

The Kyivstar Comfort tariff, in particular, provides subscribers with unlimited calls within the operator's network and 30 minutes to other numbers in Ukraine.

Communication without Borders provides unlimited calls within the Kyivstar network, 3,000 Mb of Internet and 30 minutes for calls to other mobile operators in Ukraine and numbers abroad. In addition, the tariff includes unlimited Internet for social networks, messengers, and other applications.

In the Entertainment without Borders tariff subscribers will get unlimited Internet for music applications, online games and Steam and Twitch services. Also, the tariff is unlimited in the Kyivstar network, includes 6,000 Mb of Internet for other needs, 60 minutes to other mobile phones and calls abroad.

The Borderless Videos tariff provides subscribers with unlimited calls in the Kyivstar network, 9,000 Mb of Internet and 90 minutes to other mobile numbers and for calls abroad. Without using megabytes in the tariff, one can use YouTube, Netflix, Kyivstar Go TV, Megogo, 1+1 video and other streaming services.

The Maximum Unlim tariff provides unlimited mobile Internet, unlimited calls in the network and 300 minutes for other mobile calls and calls abroad.

Tags: #kyivstar #tariffs
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:08 30.09.2019
Kyivstar connects Chornobyl zone to 4G network

Kyivstar connects Chornobyl zone to 4G network

17:05 17.09.2019
Kyivstar, Microsoft offer joint Azure Stack cloud solution to business clients

Kyivstar, Microsoft offer joint Azure Stack cloud solution to business clients

17:06 13.09.2019
Energy regulator plans three-phase increase in crude oil pipelines' tariffs

Energy regulator plans three-phase increase in crude oil pipelines' tariffs

17:20 10.09.2019
4G development in 900 MHz range hindered by CDMA technology – Kyivstar

4G development in 900 MHz range hindered by CDMA technology – Kyivstar

16:26 10.09.2019
Kyivstar opposes disconnection of 'grey' phones using IMEI code

Kyivstar opposes disconnection of 'grey' phones using IMEI code

13:38 04.09.2019
Zelensky: If govt doesn't solve problem with utility tariffs, it will be dissolved

Zelensky: If govt doesn't solve problem with utility tariffs, it will be dissolved

14:12 23.08.2019
Court resumes Ukrenergo low tariffs for Kolomoisky's plants

Court resumes Ukrenergo low tariffs for Kolomoisky's plants

16:28 16.08.2019
Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in network signal quality in 2018 – study

Kyivstar ahead of Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell in network signal quality in 2018 – study

16:59 02.08.2019
Guaranteed Buyer complains to SBI on judge who halts Ukrenergo tariffs

Guaranteed Buyer complains to SBI on judge who halts Ukrenergo tariffs

17:19 01.08.2019
Kyivstar raises EBITDA by 46.8%, revenue by 24.4% in Q2, 2019

Kyivstar raises EBITDA by 46.8%, revenue by 24.4% in Q2, 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU raises planned volume of currency purchases in interbank market to $30 mln per day

Kernel preparing for placing $300-350 mln LPN

Govt sets task to raise $50 bln of investment for 40% growth of GDP in five years

Naftogaz almost doubles net profit in H1, 2019

Ukraine's banks more than triple net profit in eight months

LATEST

NBU raises planned volume of currency purchases in interbank market to $30 mln per day

State should be commercial diplomat promoting interests of large Ukrainian business in world

Kernel preparing for placing $300-350 mln LPN

Govt sets task to raise $50 bln of investment for 40% growth of GDP in five years

Иудейский Новый год в Украине встречают более 30 тысяч паломников-хасидов

Ukroboronprom retakes control over Ukrspeсexport

Нетаньяху і Ганц зустрінуться в середу в "останній спробі" сформувати уряд Ізраїлю

Ukroboronprom retakes control over Ukrspetsexport

European banks to provide EUR 900 mln for reconstruction of Kyiv-Odesa highway

EBA asking Rada transport committee to back taxi market reform bill

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD