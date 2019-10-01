Kyivstar launches five new tariffs for prepaid services customers

Kyivstar mobile operator from October 1, 2019 launches five new tariffs for prepaid services customers: Kyivstar Comfort, Communication without Borders, Entertainment without Borders, Borderless Videos, and Maximum Unlim.

According to the company's press service, in the new tariffs Kyivstar offers unlimited non-tariffed Internet for 42 mobile applications. Among the new ones are Pinterest, Google Play Music, Netflix, Oll.TV, Snapchat, Google and Waze maps, as well as Steam, Minecraft, World of Tanks Blitz, and Twitch.

The Kyivstar Comfort tariff, in particular, provides subscribers with unlimited calls within the operator's network and 30 minutes to other numbers in Ukraine.

Communication without Borders provides unlimited calls within the Kyivstar network, 3,000 Mb of Internet and 30 minutes for calls to other mobile operators in Ukraine and numbers abroad. In addition, the tariff includes unlimited Internet for social networks, messengers, and other applications.

In the Entertainment without Borders tariff subscribers will get unlimited Internet for music applications, online games and Steam and Twitch services. Also, the tariff is unlimited in the Kyivstar network, includes 6,000 Mb of Internet for other needs, 60 minutes to other mobile phones and calls abroad.

The Borderless Videos tariff provides subscribers with unlimited calls in the Kyivstar network, 9,000 Mb of Internet and 90 minutes to other mobile numbers and for calls abroad. Without using megabytes in the tariff, one can use YouTube, Netflix, Kyivstar Go TV, Megogo, 1+1 video and other streaming services.

The Maximum Unlim tariff provides unlimited mobile Internet, unlimited calls in the network and 300 minutes for other mobile calls and calls abroad.