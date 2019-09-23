Ukraine interested in cooperation with Japan in IT sphere – PM

Ukraine is interested in cooperation with Japan in the sphere of IT, the press service of the government has reported after a meeting of Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk with a Japanese delegation.

"During the meeting, the issue of possible cooperation in the field of information technology was discussed," the press service said.

The head of the Japan-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship League Eisuke Mori said that the IT vector could be the impetus for the development of Ukraine.

In turn, Honcharuk added that today, the IT industry is one of the most progressive in Ukraine. "One of the priorities of our government is the development of IT. We would be glad to consider the opportunity of sharing experience with you," the prime minister said.

In addition, Honcharuk said that Ukraine plans to invest in projects in the exclusion zone of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant and will be glad if Japan becomes a partner in this matter. In this regard, Mori said that the safety associated with nuclear energy should be one of the key areas of bilateral cooperation.