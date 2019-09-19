Legal issue of new contract with Ukraine being discussed, there is Plan B for brief extension - Miller

Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission in the framework of trilateral gas consultations are discussing the legal issue of a new contract between Russia and Ukraine, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller told the Rossiya 24 TV channel in Brussels, where the trilateral gas talks have been taking place.

"One of most important issues that is being discussed today is the legal question, under what legislation a new transit contract is to be signed. There are risks that Ukraine will be unable to implement the Third Energy Package and set up an independent certified gas transportation operator, an independent regulator by January 1, 2020. We have said today that in that event we would look at Plan B which is to extend he existing contract by a brief period," he said.