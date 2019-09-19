Economy

10:19 19.09.2019

Ukraine strengthens its position in gas transit talks thanks to approval of new unbundling plan – minister

1 min read
Ukraine strengthens its position in gas transit talks thanks to approval of new unbundling plan – minister

Ukraine has strengthened its position at the negotiations with Russia and the European Commission on the signing of the new gas transit contract that are to be held on September 19 thanks to the approval of the new gas transportation unbundling plan for NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrainian Energy and Environment Protection Minister Oleksiy Orzhel has said.

"It is very important that we managed to drive the situation from the deadlock ahead of the trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the EU and the Russian Federation. Reliable and uninterrupted operation of the Ukrainian gas transmission system [GTS] is very necessary for suppliers and consumers from the EU countries. Depoliticizing the topic of managing the GTS will enable us to take a strong position in negotiations," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the well-thought-out new model of Naftogaz unbundling meets the requirements of the Third Energy Package, which opens the way for signing a new transit agreement in accordance with European rules.

Tags: #orzhel #naftogaz #gaz
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:11 19.09.2019
EU welcomes Ukraine's decision on Naftogaz unbundling as important element for success of gas talks with Russia

EU welcomes Ukraine's decision on Naftogaz unbundling as important element for success of gas talks with Russia

16:03 18.09.2019
Updated unbundling model retains Naftogaz ability to protect Ukraine's interests in Stockholm

Updated unbundling model retains Naftogaz ability to protect Ukraine's interests in Stockholm

10:22 16.09.2019
Ukraine, Slovakia's GTS ready to replace OPAL services for Gazprom – Naftogaz head

Ukraine, Slovakia's GTS ready to replace OPAL services for Gazprom – Naftogaz head

10:05 16.09.2019
Fitch upgrades Naftogaz to 'B'

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz to 'B'

12:56 13.09.2019
Ukraine reduces gas consumption by 8% in eight months – Ukrtransgaz

Ukraine reduces gas consumption by 8% in eight months – Ukrtransgaz

12:07 13.09.2019
Naftogaz to cut gas price for public by 3.4% in Sept

Naftogaz to cut gas price for public by 3.4% in Sept

13:54 09.09.2019
Gas stocks at Ukrainian UGS reach 18.7 bcm – Naftogaz

Gas stocks at Ukrainian UGS reach 18.7 bcm – Naftogaz

15:45 06.09.2019
Ukraine tests work of Soyuz gas pipeline in reverse mode

Ukraine tests work of Soyuz gas pipeline in reverse mode

12:48 02.09.2019
Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

Ukrtransgaz trains dispatch operators how to act if Gazprom halts gas transit

17:49 21.08.2019
Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Verkhovna Rada approves Sennychenko as SPF head

EU welcomes Ukraine's decision on Naftogaz unbundling as important element for success of gas talks with Russia

EBRD investment in Ukraine exceeds $1 bln in 2019

Cabinet of Ministers appoints SPF chief, deputy economic development minister

Land market to be opened in Oct 2020 – Honcharuk

LATEST

Legal issue of new contract with Ukraine being discussed, there is Plan B for brief extension - Miller

EBRD monitoring situation with PrivatBank and Gontareva – vice president

Verkhovna Rada approves Sennychenko as SPF head

EBRD investment in Ukraine exceeds $1 bln in 2019

Cabinet of Ministers appoints SPF chief, deputy economic development minister

Land market to be opened in Oct 2020 – Honcharuk

Only Ukrainian citizens, companies to be able to buy Ukrainian land – Zelensky

Rada ratifies amendments to treaty between Ukraine, Turkey for avoidance of double taxation

Kremlin not expecting concrete agreements from upcoming Russia-Ukraine-EC gas talks - Peskov

Rada ratifies amendments to convention between Ukraine, Switzerland for avoidance of double taxation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD