Ukraine strengthens its position in gas transit talks thanks to approval of new unbundling plan – minister

Ukraine has strengthened its position at the negotiations with Russia and the European Commission on the signing of the new gas transit contract that are to be held on September 19 thanks to the approval of the new gas transportation unbundling plan for NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, Ukrainian Energy and Environment Protection Minister Oleksiy Orzhel has said.

"It is very important that we managed to drive the situation from the deadlock ahead of the trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the EU and the Russian Federation. Reliable and uninterrupted operation of the Ukrainian gas transmission system [GTS] is very necessary for suppliers and consumers from the EU countries. Depoliticizing the topic of managing the GTS will enable us to take a strong position in negotiations," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the well-thought-out new model of Naftogaz unbundling meets the requirements of the Third Energy Package, which opens the way for signing a new transit agreement in accordance with European rules.