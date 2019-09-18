Economy

12:04 18.09.2019

Ukrzaliznytsia to reform procurement system via introduction of CIPS corporate certification

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia has started a strategic program on transforming procurement, Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman Yevhen Kravtsov has said.

"Today we received a green light for a complete reboot. And we announce a strategic program for the transformation of procurement. There were many names (some of which have already appeared in the media) that have long interfered with the process. Now the situation is radically different. And the main task is to justify the trust and implement the necessary changes in the company," he wrote on Facebook.

Kravtsov said that the current procurement system at Ukrzaliznytsia is extremely inefficient and has long been outdated.

According to him, the company annually procures goods and services for UAH 28 billion from more than 10,000 contractors, has more than 40 tender committees and holds more than 20,000 tenders (of which only half are successful).

According to the presentation of the future procurement strategy of the railway company made public by Kravtsov, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to introduce the world's leading corporate procurement management practices, in particular, conduct corporate certification of CIPS, increase staff efficiency, establish the necessary level of centralization, localization and outsourcing of services.

According to the presentation, the company plans to operate under the Center Led Plus operating model (recommended by CIPS).

