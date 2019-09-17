Finance Ministry says UAH 5 bln to national budget 2020 for privatization realistic

Finance Ministry has reduced an amount of national budget receipts from privatization to UAH 5 billion for 2020 against UAH 17 billion expected in 2019.

"Forecast of financing of the national budget 2020 due to state property privatization payments brought to really probable UAH 5 billion, judging by preparation of the facilities," reads a press release from the ministry.

During a press briefing on Sunday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said that soon the leadership of State Property Fund to be renewed and the new one should present their forecasts concerning privatization within two weeks.

As reported, Ukraine's Finance Ministry expected UAH 17 billion of payments to the national budget from privatization for 2019, however the implementation of this revenue item is extremely low due to blocked tenders of big privatization. In 2018, instead of the planned UAH 21.3 billion from privatization, the state budget received only revenues from small privatization in the amount of UAH 202.9 million.