Gas prices for population might be UAH 115 lower in September – Gerus

Natural gas prices for population might be lowered by UAH 115 per 1,000 cubic meter in September compared to the price in August, said Chairman of Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Andriy Gerus.

"According to the recent reports, gas prices for population will be reduced in September, approximately by UAH 115 per 1,000 cubic meter. Thus, over the past five months, the decline in gas prices for the population is about 30%," he said at a meeting of the conciliatory council of the heads of Verkhovna Rada factions and groups in Kyiv on Monday.

As reported, Naftogaz Ukrainy dropped natural gas price for population and other consumers under Public Service Obligation by 5.1% (by UAH 251.46) compared to the prices in July, by UAH 4,654 per 1,000 cubic meters (without VAT and transportation expenditures).