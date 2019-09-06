Economy

10:17 06.09.2019

Some 88,000 tonnes of G group coal arrives in Ukraine for DTEK from Columbia

1 min read
Some 88,000 tonnes of G group coal arrives in Ukraine for DTEK from Columbia

DTEK Energy has bought 88,000 tonnes of G group coal from Columbia.

According to the company's press release, the unloading of the W-Ace bulk carrier has already begun at the TIS terminal (Odesa region), after which coal will go to DTEK Energy's thermal power plants (TPPs).

"Today in the Ukrainian energy sector there is a situation where thermal power plants must replace the amount of electricity that other types of generation must generate," the company said.

According to DTEK Energy CEO Dmytro Sakharuk, today, the company has already contracted 388,000 tonnes of coal from abroad.

Earlier, DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko said that by the end of the year, the company's demand for imported coal is about 1 million tonnes, taking into account already contracted volumes.

As reported, by the beginning of September 2019, coal reserves in the warehouses of TPPs of Ukraine are 54.6% lower than last year.

Tags: #coal #dtek_energy
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:53 20.08.2019
Coal stocks in TPPs' warehouses in Ukraine 46% less than last year

Coal stocks in TPPs' warehouses in Ukraine 46% less than last year

13:55 13.06.2019
PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

PM instructs energy minister, SPF leadership to unlock purchase of Lviv-made coal, make coal of state-run coalmines priority for state-run energy companies

10:24 22.04.2019
DTEK predicts no serious problems with imposing coal export restrictions to Ukraine by Russia

DTEK predicts no serious problems with imposing coal export restrictions to Ukraine by Russia

13:05 18.04.2019
Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

Russia banning oil, petroleum product, coal exports to Ukraine – Medvedev

09:57 10.09.2018
Ukraine decreases coal production by 6.5% in Jan-Aug

Ukraine decreases coal production by 6.5% in Jan-Aug

13:23 21.08.2018
Anthracite supplies from U.S. to Ukraine help reduce dependence on imports from Russia - Chaly

Anthracite supplies from U.S. to Ukraine help reduce dependence on imports from Russia - Chaly

11:59 17.07.2018
Coal Energy raises coal production by 16.2% in June

Coal Energy raises coal production by 16.2% in June

09:54 04.07.2018
Ukraine's TPPs and CHPPs increase coal consumption by 22.4% in Jan-May 2018

Ukraine's TPPs and CHPPs increase coal consumption by 22.4% in Jan-May 2018

09:01 06.04.2018
Ukraine sees almost 1.6-fold rise in coal imports in Jan-March

Ukraine sees almost 1.6-fold rise in coal imports in Jan-March

18:05 16.02.2018
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih after blockade of Donbas starts purchasing coal and coke in Russia

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih after blockade of Donbas starts purchasing coal and coke in Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine tests work of Soyuz gas pipeline in reverse mode

Moody's upgrades rating of DTEK Energy B.V. to 'Caa2'

Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit Ukroboronprom

Westinghouse waiting for official position of new govt on Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

LATEST

Ukraine tests work of Soyuz gas pipeline in reverse mode

Moody's upgrades rating of DTEK Energy B.V. to 'Caa2'

Baker Tilly Ukraine to audit Ukroboronprom

Sea ports authority, Kernel agree on construction of terminal, dredging works at Chornomorsk seaport

Westinghouse waiting for official position of new govt on Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

World Bank supports idea of creating credit guarantee agency in Ukraine to finance purchase of land by farmers

EBRD issues $35 mln to Louis Dreyfus Company to set up railcar logistics business in Ukraine

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD