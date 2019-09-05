Economy

15:22 05.09.2019

AMCU obliges Ostchem Group to separate assets of nitrogen chemistry within 9 months

2 min read
AMCU obliges Ostchem Group to separate assets of nitrogen chemistry within 9 months

 The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) on Thursday took a decision on forced separation of nitrogen chemistry assets of Ostchem Group owned by businessman Dmytro Firtash and impose a fine of UAH 107 million on NF Trading Ukraine.

"To apply a forced separation, which must be carried out within nine months from the date of issue of the decision, to business entities of PrJSC Severodonetsk Azot, PJSC Azot, PrJSC Rivneazot for violations," AMCU's head Yuriy Terentyev reads the resulting part of the case during the meeting.

The committee established that these companies, along with the wholesale trading company NF Trading Ukraine LLC, abused their monopoly (dominant) position in the market for the primary sale of nitrogen mineral fertilizers during 2014-2017.

According to Terentyev, systematic resale of natural gas at inflated prices within the group that is the main raw material in the production of fertilizers was recognized as a violation of the legislation on protecting economic competition, which led to the establishment of unreasonable cost of their production and, as a result, to overstatement of the cost of sold fertilizers.

Another violation is that the plants from March to June 2017 (the spring field season) stopped the production of nitrogen mineral fertilizers, which led to the shortage of goods to farmers.

"The 'reason' for shutting down the plants was a deliberate failure to make settlements for gas supplies and even non-collection of gas already paid by the group from storage facilities. At the same time, prepayment for the production of fertilizers was taken from buyers," said the head of the AMCU.

He added that since fertilizers were sold outside the group through the trading company NF Trading Ukraine, the maximum possible fine in the amount of UAH 107 million was imposed on it in accordance with current law.

"The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine believes that if the three main domestic manufacturers of nitrogen mineral fertilizers competed with each other, and did not act as one entity – the Ostchem group, abuse would be impossible," Terentyev said.

Therefore, according to him, taking into account the duration and significance of the violation, its negative impact on the state agrarian market and in order to effectively stop the abuse of monopoly position, the group's plants have been sanctioned by forced separation, which must be carried out within nine months from the date of issue of this decision.

Tags: #amcu #ostchem
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:38 09.08.2019
Antitrust agency imposes UAH 4.5 mln fine on Kropachov's companies for conspiracy at bids

Antitrust agency imposes UAH 4.5 mln fine on Kropachov's companies for conspiracy at bids

13:52 05.07.2019
Zelensky dismisses three state assignees of AMCU

Zelensky dismisses three state assignees of AMCU

16:57 17.08.2018
Ostchem's plants to shut down in a week unless Ukrzaliznytsia provides wagons for shipping

Ostchem's plants to shut down in a week unless Ukrzaliznytsia provides wagons for shipping

16:57 08.05.2018
AMCU starts monitoring Kyiv hotels due to price hikes ahead of Champions League final

AMCU starts monitoring Kyiv hotels due to price hikes ahead of Champions League final

12:25 10.01.2018
Number of complaints about public procurement in 2017 grows by 1.8 times

Number of complaints about public procurement in 2017 grows by 1.8 times

17:48 18.07.2017
Competition agency to make decision soon in investigation into Ostchem's behavior

Competition agency to make decision soon in investigation into Ostchem's behavior

15:25 14.07.2017
Group DF denies Ukrainian Agrarian Council's information about competition agency's fine for Ostchem

Group DF denies Ukrainian Agrarian Council's information about competition agency's fine for Ostchem

16:19 16.06.2017
Three Ostchem plants resume production of mineral fertilizers

Three Ostchem plants resume production of mineral fertilizers

14:24 11.04.2017
Groysman hopes Ostchem enterprises will resume work in autumn 2017

Groysman hopes Ostchem enterprises will resume work in autumn 2017

11:44 15.03.2017
SPF, Odesa Port-Side Plant to challenge court decision to collect some $250 mln from plant in favor of Ostchem

SPF, Odesa Port-Side Plant to challenge court decision to collect some $250 mln from plant in favor of Ostchem

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

IFC considering EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into up to 20% of shares

LATEST

EBRD issues $35 mln to Louis Dreyfus Company to set up railcar logistics business in Ukraine

Ukraine gets permit from EC for export of fruits and vegetables – regulator

Task of authorities to cheapen loans realistic, but integrated approach required to solve it – Smolii

NBU hopes for success of talks with IMF starting next week on terms, volume of new program

NBU cuts refinancing rate from 17% to 16.5%

IFC considering EUR 30 mln loan to Ukrgasbank with possible conversion into up to 20% of shares

Restructuring plan of Ukrzaliznytsia to be ready by end of 2019 – head

Ukrzaliznytsia restructuring can last from one to 3-4 years – head

Large taxpayers offices completes audit of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, claims total UAH 9 bln

Finance Ministry cuts rates on govt domestic loan bonds by 0.2 p.p.

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD