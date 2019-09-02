Economy

17:21 02.09.2019

Zelensky orders preparation of new lots for holding oil, gas auctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered to prepare new lots for holding oil and gas auctions in 2020.

"This is very important," he said at a meeting with members of the Cabinet of Ministers, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and law enforcement officials in Kyiv on Monday.

Minister for Energy and Ecology Oleksiy Orzhel, who coordinates the State Service for Geology and Mineral Resources, has been appointed the person responsible for putting licenses for the use of fossil fuel fields up for sale.

Zelensky also instructed to prepare for the upcoming heating season, and to report to him by September 20 on the implementation of the coal accumulation schedule and the creation of a gas reserve, as well as on the readiness of the regions for the passage of winter.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk is appointed responsible for the issue.

