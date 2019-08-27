Economy

18:00 27.08.2019

1+1 media to expand cooperation with FILM.UA Group, VIMN

The group 1+1 media will add two more channels of FILM.UA Group to its distribution portfolio, member of the board of the 1+1 media group, Head of the Shared Services division Yaroslav Pakholchuk has said at a press conference in Kyiv.

According to him, in particular, it is planned to launch and distribute the new culinary and entertainment channel Kus-Kus (September 2019), as well as the FILMUADrama television channel (since 2020). A new long-term contract for the distribution of Bolt and 36.6 TV channels has also been approved.

In addition, Pakholchuk said that the 1+1 media intends to develop cooperation with the global media company Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN). In particular, in October 2019, there are plans to launch two new TV channels, as well as an HD version of Spike TV channel.

In addition, the 1+1 media has agreed with VIMN a new long-term contract for the exclusive distribution of the following television channels in Ukraine: MTV, MTV Hits, MTV Dance, MTV Live HD, MTV Rocks, Paramount Comedy, Nick Jr., Spike, VH-1, and Nickelodeon.

Pakholchuk also said that the group 1+1 media in January 2020 will put into commercial operation the HD version of its three channels: 1+1, 2+2 and TET.

He said that the HD versions of the group's television channels will be available only for pay television – there will be no HD quality in Zeonbud. At the same time, the group does not plan to monetize the HD version separately from its main product.

According to Pakholchuk, the media group's investments in the transition to HD broadcasting amounted to "hundreds of thousands of dollars."

"Only for satellite rebroadcasting of the HD channel we will have to pay about $400,000 per year, which is 3-4 times more than when broadcasting the SD version," he said.

