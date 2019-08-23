Court resumes Ukrenergo low tariffs for Kolomoisky's plants

The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeals has dismissed a claim of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) in the form of suspending the regulator's decisions No.954 and No.955 on high tariffs for PJSC Ukrenergo National Energy Company, Guaranteed Buyer state-run enterprise reported.

According to the enterprise, on August 1, 2019, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv suspended high tariffs of Ukrenergo for six enterprises of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.