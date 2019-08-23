Economy

14:12 23.08.2019

Court resumes Ukrenergo low tariffs for Kolomoisky's plants

1 min read
Court resumes Ukrenergo low tariffs for Kolomoisky's plants

The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeals has dismissed a claim of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) in the form of suspending the regulator's decisions No.954 and No.955 on high tariffs for PJSC Ukrenergo National Energy Company, Guaranteed Buyer state-run enterprise reported.

According to the enterprise, on August 1, 2019, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv suspended high tariffs of Ukrenergo for six enterprises of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.

Tags: #ukrenergo #tariffs #court #kolomoisky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:37 23.08.2019
Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

Navalny's time in hospital counts towards sentence - court

14:59 22.08.2019
Hearing of appeal in Kernes case by Poltava appeal court scheduled for Aug 30

Hearing of appeal in Kernes case by Poltava appeal court scheduled for Aug 30

18:37 21.08.2019
13 other Ukrainian sailors to remain in custody until late October

13 other Ukrainian sailors to remain in custody until late October

13:03 20.08.2019
Court postpones considering appeal of Vyshinsky's detention

Court postpones considering appeal of Vyshinsky's detention

11:43 20.08.2019
Court arrests ex-minister of income and tax Klymenko in absentia – PGO

Court arrests ex-minister of income and tax Klymenko in absentia – PGO

13:00 16.08.2019
Moscow City Courts upholds extended arrest of 24 Ukrainian sailors as lawful

Moscow City Courts upholds extended arrest of 24 Ukrainian sailors as lawful

15:14 15.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

12:37 15.08.2019
Court obliges providers to block access to website providing services on exchange of e-money banned in Ukraine

Court obliges providers to block access to website providing services on exchange of e-money banned in Ukraine

18:00 14.08.2019
Court upholds maximum prison term for Zaitseva, Dronov accused of road accident in Kharkiv

Court upholds maximum prison term for Zaitseva, Dronov accused of road accident in Kharkiv

10:06 12.08.2019
Court detains ex-member of NCER Yevdokymov for two months with right to UAH 2 mln bail

Court detains ex-member of NCER Yevdokymov for two months with right to UAH 2 mln bail

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Breaking up and sale of Ukrzaliznytsia to destroy Ukraine's logistics – minister

Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

WB Group President pays first visit to Ukraine on Aug 22

Bankers expects hryvnia exchange rate stability this autumn

LATEST

Passenger transportation by rail should be subsidized by state – member of Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board

Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

RegioJet to launch direct railway link between Czech Republic and Ukraine in June 2020

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in July improves to level of summer 2013

Breaking up and sale of Ukrzaliznytsia to destroy Ukraine's logistics – minister

Ukraine and Japan agree on certificate for Ukrainian poultry exports

Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

Norwegian NBT launches third phase of Zofia wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Groysman against raising heat tariffs in upcoming heating season

Gerus says thermal power generation companies must keep extra coal reserves just in case

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD