Economy

16:57 22.08.2019

RegioJet to launch direct railway link between Czech Republic and Ukraine in June 2020

1 min read
RegioJet, a Czech passenger railway and bus operator, plans to launch rail link between Ukraine and the Czech Republic in June 2020, the company has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are observing a rapidly growing demand among Ukrainian citizens for trips to the Czech Republic and other EU countries – not only for work, but also for tourism or study. At the same time, the demand among Czech tourists for trips to Ukraine is also growing rapidly," the press service of the company said.

Today RegioJet offers daily connections with Uzhgorod and Mukachevo in combination with the Prague-Kosice train connection and the guaranteed connection of the Kosice-Uzhgorod-Mukachevo train. RegioJet carries about 30,000 passengers a year on this route.

The operator plans to launch one pair of trains per day with late departure from Prague and early arrival at Mostyska-2 station (Lviv region). A similar departure time will apply in the opposite direction.

Tags: #czech_republic #regiojet #ukraine #railway
