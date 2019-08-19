Economy

11:11 19.08.2019

Norway's NBT starts building second phase of Zofia wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Norway's NBT starts building second phase of Zofia wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Azovpromenergo LLC has started building of the second phase of Zofia wind farm with a 300 MW capacity in Yakymivsky district of Zaporizhia region, an announcement on the Environmental Impact Assessment Register's website says.

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to set up nearly 72 wind turbines with a capacity from 4,500 MW and 6,000 MW each. The height of the tower will reach 130 meters, rotor diameter is from 145 meters up to 170 meters depending on producer and a model of equipment.

The second phase of the wind farm is to produce about 1.2 million MWh of electric power. Its total capacity is 750 MW.

According to the United State Register of Legal Entities, Individual Entrepreneurs and Public Organizations of Ukraine, Azovpromenergo belongs to East Renewable Zofia, which also owns LLC Azovinvestprom that in turn deals with the building of the first phase of the wind farm.

However, Norway's NBT has completed the acquisition of 82% of the charter capital of Azovinvestprom.

As reported, the investment agreement on the construction of a wind farm was signed on January 23, 2019r in Davos. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO), the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank and others also became parties to the agreement. The organizer of the syndicate of investors was JP Morgan.

In April 2018, NBT bought 100% of Syvashenergoprom LLC (operates a wind farm with a capacity of about 3 MW), and early September, an agreement was signed on the implementation of a project to build a 250 MW wind farm in Kherson region (along Syvash Lake) with the leading role of NBT. In the spring of this year, construction of 67 wind turbines will begin.

Both projects in Kherson and Zaporizhia regions are being implemented by NBT together with the French energy company Total-Eren (a subsidiary of Total).

NBT develops wind farms in emerging markets. The company has offices in Oslo (Norway), Limassol (Cyprus), Beijing (China), Singapore, Kyiv (Ukraine) and Karachi (Pakistan). Corporate management and administration is located in Oslo, while the technical functions and procurement are located in Beijing and Singapore.

